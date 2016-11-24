Byron is most expensive destination for schoolies

BYRON Bay has been named as the most expensive schoolies' destination in Australia at more than $2,200 for an average trip.

Staff at MyDiscountDeals.com compared average prices for flights, accommodation, entertainment and breakfast across seven popular schoolies' destinations in the lead-up to celebrations earlier this month.

A week in Byron Bay would cost more than $2,200, nearly a thousand dollars more than a week further north on the Gold Coast, survey results showed.

School leavers could celebrate with a week at Kuta Beach in Bali for nearly $500 less than a week in Byron, despite return flights from Sydney costing more than $400 extra.

Accommodation was the leading factor in price variations: a week in Byron Bay, averaged across three hotels for each of five starred categories, cost almost three and a half times the same average in Bali ($807.66 versus $231.67).

A graduating student could spend a week in five-star Bali accommodation for less than $540 but could not afford any accommodation in Byron Bay for the same price: the cheapest was $549.66 for a week in two-star Byron accommodation.

The cheapest accommodation in Australia was an averaged cost of less than $390 for a week in Airlie Beach.

The survey compared prices for trips to the Gold Coast; Airlie Beach; Byron Bay; Magnetic and Phillip Islands; Bali; and Fiji and found the average cost of a schoolie's holiday was more than $1,800.

Prices for each location were exclusive of schoolies deals and were based on November 4 average costs of return flights from Sydney; accommodation across all five star levels; insurance; seven visits to tourist attractions; seven nightclub visits; 21 beers; 21 glasses of wine; and seven breakfasts.

Some high school students were legally old enough to purchase and consume alcohol by the time schoolies' celebrations kicked off in staged weeks from mid-November around Australia.

The survey did not examine legal risks for students caught with prohibited drugs.