35°
Community

Byron beach off limits for some people

Claudia Jambor
| 31st Jan 2017 5:30 AM
Shane Hryhorec enjoys a trip to the beach but the infrastructure at Byron Bay's Main Beach left him unable to access the popular stretch of coast.
Shane Hryhorec enjoys a trip to the beach but the infrastructure at Byron Bay's Main Beach left him unable to access the popular stretch of coast. Shane Hryhorec Facebook

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TRIP to Byron Bay left one of its visitors "feeling truly disabled" after he couldn't join other beach-goers in enjoying one of Australia's most popular beaches.

Bound to a wheelchair, Shane came prepared with his own beach wheelchair to enable him to access Main Beach on Sunday.

Wearing his swimmers and armed with all the beach-going gear, Mr Hryhorec was ready to take the plunge but came to a harsh realisation as he approached the ramp.

He had the chair but he couldn't safely push himself down the steep slope to the beach below.

"It didn't even click with me that it's one thing to have a beach wheel chair but it's another thing to actually get onto the beach to access it ," Mr Hryhorec said.

"It's like having a pair of running shoes but not being able to run."

Abandoning his coastal craving, Mr Hryhorec was "silently fuming" on the way home when he decided to post about his experience on Facebook.

"But I just got to a point after Byron Bay that I thought, 'you know what I have to speak out about this' and I am so glad I have," he said.

The post attracted hundreds of likes, more than 50 shares and plenty of conversation about Byron Shire Council's delayed effort to ensure its world-class beaches are accessible for all over the years.

Byron Shire Council made comment on the post and offered Mr Hryhorec access to their beach wheelchairs for next time.

Mr Hryhorec found council's response unacceptable given he made clear he brought his own beach wheelchair.

"It's not fair, investing in two beach chairs does not make a beach accessible," he said.

"It's a holistic approach, its accessible parking, entry, matting as well as equipment that they just don't care about by the sounds."

As one of the country's biggest tourism hotspots, Byron Bay attracts about 1.7 million visitors annually.

Mr Hryhorec said the statistic alone should be enough for Byron Shire to prioritise access as other councils down have around the country.

"It would be nice if they could make it a priority rather than put it off for another 20 years," he said.

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson said he plans to make it a council priority.

"We really do need to go beyond beach wheelchairs. I'm keen to act on it and explore what's involved," Cr Richardson said.

The mayor cited funding as the main issue hampering with council's ability to roll out upgraded, shire-wide beach infrastructure.

Cr Richardson raised concerns about the State Government's tourism funding rules which he said "are off limits" to improving infrastructure like beach access that "will enhance visitor satisfaction."

Treasurer for the Disabled Surfers Association Far North Coast, John Manfield said Byron's beaches "were among the worst in the Northern Rivers."

Mr Manfield, like others on Mr Hryhorec's Facebook post, noted Clarke's Beach as another notorious beach with difficult infrastructure for people with disabilities to navigate.

Northern Rivers Community Foundation chairman, John Callanan said accessibility in Byron Bay extends beyond beach access to footpaths and intersections.

He said Byron's infrastructure has been "very unfriendly" for people with disabilities, particularly wheelchair users, for years.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  beach access byron bay clarkes beach disability access main beach wheelchair

Before and after: How this woman shed 65kg in a year

Before and after: How this woman shed 65kg in a year

"THE last straw was my ankles swelled up to three times the size."

'It's not a murder case, it's a self-defence case'

Australian Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor after her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)

Connor didn't ask boyfriend any further questions after scuffle

Expect delays as new highway takes shape

Page MP Kevin Hogan at the Pacific Highway construction site at Woodburn.

Be patient, and follow directions

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Local Partners

We bet you've been getting this road rule wrong

WHAT are the correct rules for keeping left, and undertaking in the left lane?

Parents worry more about cyberbullying than drugs, alcohol

Tips for parents and students to stop bullying

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Music festival not going ahead this year

LINE UP: Australian band Neptune Power Federation was one of the bands announced for the music event.

The announcement was made today via social media

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

COFFEE TIME: Coffee Oasis is one of the regular operators at a number of Northern Rivers markets.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from this weekend

Local music festival named among the best in the world

Local music festival named among the best in the world

Byron Bay event has been named among the top ten music festivals in the world for 2016

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

Tasmania's Damo and Caz Aherne pictured during their instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules.

BUT it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

Ozzy Osbourne lied about sex addiction

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne says he lied about being a sex addict last year

Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold

Almost all of Kim Kardashian West's jewels have been melted down

Arrival director disappointed by Amy Adams' Oscars snub

Director disappointed Amy Adams wasn't nominated for Arrival

Music festival not going ahead this year

LINE UP: Australian band Neptune Power Federation was one of the bands announced for the music event.

The announcement was made today via social media

Hollywood fires back at Donald Trump at the SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

BUT Winona Ryder’s bizarre face-pulling steals the spotlight.

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

Cypress - 2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,695,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 OR EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 UNDER OFFER!

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet less than 5 minutes walk to the Clunes Store, pre-schools & primary schools & bus...

Land values on the rise for this Shire

Cattle enter Eidsvold Station on the final afternoon of the Charity Cattle Drive. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times

The increase was noted between July 1 2015 and July 1 2016

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Cheap housing approved in priced out town

Koho housing approved for Stuart Street in Mullumbimby.

A controversial affordable housing development will go ahead

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Lismore house prices 'severely unaffordable'

Aerial of Lismore. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Less affordable than New York, Tokyo, Singapore and Dublin

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!