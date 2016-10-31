Byron battles it out at Boardriders series

GOING HARD: Le-Ba surfer James Wood in action in the Australian Boardriders Battle Series at Yamba at the weekend and, inset, Danny Wills surfing for Byron Bay.

BYRON BAY finished second in the qualifying round of the Australian Boardriders Battle Series at Yamba.

Former World Championship Tour surfer Danny Wills was a standout for the team and picked up individual awards.

Byron Bay advances to the national final in February while Lennox-Ballina will have to rely on a wildcard entry after finishing fifth at Yamba.

They were led by experienced surfers Marcus Aboody and James Wood but were unable to overcome Cabarita (third) and Angourie (fourth).

Coffs Harbour won with former pro tour surfer Lee Winkler one of their best.

"After just missing out on making the national final last year, we all put in a lot of effort and made it a priority to qualify this year," Winkler said.

"The Coffs Harbour team has a lot of depth and it was great to see the team working together and supporting each other in each and every heat."

The Australian Boardriders Battle Series involves more than 60 of Australia's best boardriders clubs in eight state qualifying rounds culminating in the final for 24 clubs.

The winning boardriders will take home $20,000 and an overseas trip for six of its surfers.