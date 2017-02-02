Businesses, councils affected by Telstra outage

Signage at a Telstra store in Sydney Friday, May 20, 2016. Telstra has apologised to customers affected by an internet outage, the fourth service failure from the telco in as many months. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

TELSTRA customers in the Northern Rivers have expressed frustration over a technical issue in Sydney affecting coverage across the eastern seaboard.

Lismore City and Ballina Shire Council's have said their phone lines are down causing an inconvenience to staff and the community this afternoon.

The Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre said the outage has left staff unable to receive phone calls, a worker said on Facebook.

Rhonda Armistead of Armistead's Picture Framing & Gallery and Coastal Scales has been hit hard with her business losing more than just phone reception.

"We lost our phone, internet and eftpos last week for two days," Ms Armistead wrote on Lismore City Council's Facebook post.

South Lismore business owner, Debbie Bailey is one of many business owners affected by the outage.

While some have been left without coverage here on the Northern Rivers a lucky few haven't experienced any problems with the Telstra network.

Jadeala Amber Blacky put it down to luck that she has coverage in a comment on the Northern Star's Facebook page.

Others have commented that Telstra's coverage issues span well-beyond today's coverage blunder.

Telstra has tweeted services are starting to restore.