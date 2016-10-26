Bushwalkers' club marks 40th year

THE Northern Rivers Bushwalkers' Club has revealed its favourite walks in the Northern Rivers as the club approaches its 40th anniversary.

President Bill Boyd favours the Nightcap National Park, Lamington National Park and Mount Barney in the west Tweed area.

"It's just an amazing region for walks,” Mr Boyd said.

Long-time member Kerrie Pimm, who joined in 1978, listed the Evans Head to Goanna Headland walk and the Lost World Wilderness Area in the Border Ranges as some of the best, but her personal favourite was Minyon Falls walking track.

"The Minyon circuit is such a great walk. It's easy to find and only 40 minutes drive from Lismore and then you're there at this amazing waterfall,” Ms Pimm said.

The club is celebrating its birthday this weekend with a bush dance and barbecue dinner on Saturday and a bushwalk in Bungawalbyn National Park on Sunday.

Ms Pimm said not much had changed in the world of bushwalking, though the most helpful development had been GPS.

"These days people take a GPS with them, but in those (early) days we had maps and compasses and that was it and sometimes you did get lost,” she said.

Although their maps and compasses were largely reliable, Ms Pimm recalled an occasion when club members got lost in the Washpool Wilderness Area.

"One trip we were walking down this ridge and the leader got us to the creek where we thought we were and suddenly we realised we were off in another creek completely, so we named it 'Blunder Creek' in honour of it,” she said.

All past and current members are invited to this weekend's celebrations. They can email presidentnrbc@gmail.com.