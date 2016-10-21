Burgler's paintings steal the show at gallery

Well known local artist Joanna Burgler is holding an exhibition of her works at Mackay Harrison gallery, Ballina.

CORAKI artist Joanna Burgler will be holding her first solo exhibition at Mackay Harrison Galleries in Ballina at 2-6pm today.

Joanna's distinctive style and attention to detail is quite amazing.

She draws her inspirational paintings from the local surrounds where she resides, depicting everyday articles such as old sheds, houses, windmills, old cars we would often walk by and not even register.

Joanna has recently won the major prize at Casino's Beef Week and been voted most popular painting seven times at the Byron Arts Classic along with many other awards.

She has also been a regular contributor and winner at the Coraki Art Prize as well.