'Bungled' shark management plan failed the community: Labor

Plans for shark barriers on the North Coast have been abandoned.

THE State Government has been accused of failing the community in its approach to shark mitigation measures.

NSW Shadow Minister for the North Coast, Walt Secord, said the government had "bungled" its shark protection plan, which became even more evident after a 17-year-old boy was taken to Lismore Hospital after a shark attack at Ballina today.

He said the government had failed to listen to expert locals on netting, aerial surveillance, a smart-phone app, smart buoys and shark tagging.

Mr Secord also highlighted the issue in Parliament earlier this month, when he asked the Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair how much the government spent on the failed shark barriers for North Coast.

"There have been 19 shark attacks between Byron Bay and Evans Head between 2000 and 2015; four of those were at Lighthouse Beach and two at Lennox Head on the North Coast," Mr Secord said.

"A year ago the Baird Government, with much fanfare, promised a comprehensive shark protection plan however they have failed to respond.

"The Nationals have ignored locals' advice on locations and how to protect North Coast swimmers and surfers.

"School holidays have just begun in NSW and North Coast surfers are still being put at risk because of years of Government inaction."

Shadow Primary Industries Minister Mick Veitch said it was unfortunate that it had taken another shark attack to highlight the failures on shark protection.

"The Government promised a year ago that a protection plan would be in place and now they need to communicate what is being done to protect the community," he said.

"A year ago Premier Mike Baird stood on the North Coast proudly saying that shark nets would be in place but they have been unsuccessful.

"Our thoughts are with the 17 year old boy, and we wish him a speedy recovery."