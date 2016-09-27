Bundaberg stole our maca capital crown

FIRST they tried to steel our title as beef capital, now our northerly neighbours across the border are trying to claim they're more nutty.

The Australian Macadamia Society released its crop forecast this week, predicting Bundaberg will overtake the Northern Rivers as the country's largest macadamia producing region by the end of the year.

But local grower Henri Bader said the Northern Rivers would always be the macadamia capital because it was the region where the nut originated and flourished.

"People can say what they want but we are the originators of the macadamias... and they are the new boys on the block,” he said.

"New boys are always enthusiastic but this is where it all happened and without us there wouldn't be anything.

"Where it originated is where it is, and where it goes after that doesn't matter.”

Knockrow macadamia grower Henri Bader

Chief Executive Officer Jolyon Burnett said Bundaberg had increased its production by 10-20% this year, meaning by year's end it would be producing more than 40% of Australia macadamia crop.

He said Bundaberg's shift to the top spot had been a decade in the making, with the rate of new macadamia trees being planted much greater than that of the Northern Rivers.

That meant there were a lot of young trees coming into production up north, compared to the Northern Rivers where the majority of trees are mature and there's not a great deal of new plants.

On the upside, Mr Burnett said New South Wales won both the best big grower and best small grower categories in the macadamia industry state-of-origin competition.

And while our Queensland counterparts may have us beat on the number of nuts grown per year, the Northern Rivers still holds the crown for the nut growers.

"Numerically speaking there are between 450-500 macadamia growers in the Northern Rivers compared to perhaps 60 in Bundaberg,” Mr Burnett said.

GROWING ON TREES: Australian Macadamia Society CEO Jolyon Burnett Renee Albrecht

He said the Northern Rivers was also a sort of macadamia season bellwether for the rest of the country.

"What happens in the Northern Rivers still determines to some extent, how good a season it's been for the industry.”

Mr Burnett said the macadamia productivity gains in the Northern Rivers were generally more 'hard won by' as they were almost completely due to grower innovation and hard work.

"I think productivity rising in Bundaberg is because of new plantations.... But that rise in production in the Northern Rivers is almost totally due to our growers doing a better job.”

Australia macadamia production has been steadily increasing over the last three years - the 2016 crop is up 4% from last year - and Australia is now the world's biggest supplier of macadamia kernels.