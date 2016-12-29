Bull shark caught metres from popular Ballina swimming spot

THE Richmond River entrance at Ballina is a popular spot for bull sharks. Photo David Nielsen / The Northern Star

THE Dorsal shark reporting Facebook page has reported a bull shark was caught and released near Missingham Bridge in Ballina earlier this week.

Dorsal's map pinpoints the location as directly off the eastern end of the spit at Missingham Park - a popular spot for swimmers of all ages.

The public report states the shark was caught at 9.45pm on Tuesday night.

"Shark was a female. Too exhausted to be tagged as she put up a long and hard fight. Had to be released very quickly to ensure the best chance of survival. She swam away healthy and gracefully.”