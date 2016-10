An Eastern Brown snake is currently stopping pedestrians at Casino.

A MEMBER of our local wildlife is currently causing a stir in Casino.

An Eastern Brown snake is presently stopping pedestrians in Barker Street outside the Northern Star office, a staff member has said.

An Eastern Brown snake is currently stopping pedestrians at Casino.

Rangers from the Richmond Valley Council and local police are in attendance but due to the temperament and reputation a snake handler has been called to remove the snake.