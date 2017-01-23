30°
News

Brothers in arms pay the ultimate sacrifice

23rd Jan 2017 8:13 AM
AIR MAN: Warrant Officer Harold Arthur Miller served with the RAAF during the second World War.
AIR MAN: Warrant Officer Harold Arthur Miller served with the RAAF during the second World War.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOST of the men from our area who enlisted in the second World War served in the Army.

We should however not forget those who served in the Air Force, Navy, merchant navy or indeed the many auxiliary forces.

Some of these men never returned home and most have only their name listed on a memorial plaque in a distant land. A few were buried in foreign soil. They are of course all remembered on the War Memorial in Canberra.

Two local airmen who never returned home were Warrant Officer Harold Arthur Miller and his brother Flight Sergeant Sydney Frederick Miller, both born in Ballina.

They were part of bomber squadrons attached to the Royal Air Force.

Sydney was the older brother, born in 1915, the son of Frederick and Gertrude Miller.

He enlisted in November 1940 while working as a farmer at Caniaba. Before joining the Air Force he had been a member of the 41st Battalion of the Militia.

He left Australia on December 28, 1940 with other recruits bound for training in Canada.

Many of our Air Force recruits trained in Canada under a Commonwealth Training Scheme. They then went to England and joined an RAF unit.

Sydney Miller was posted initially to 143 Squadron but on May 1, 1943 was posted to 58 Squadron.

Both squadrons flew bombers though the 143 plane was usually the heavy fighter-bomber known as the Beaufighter.

Sydney's orders took him over the shipping lanes where the squadrons protected convoys and coastal shipping while fighting off the enemy. At times this meant flying over northern icy waters.

Sydney Miller's aircraft was shot down over the Bay of Biscay on June 1, 1943. He was 27 years of age.

He is remembered on the Air Force Memorial at Runnymede, England.

There is some confusion over exactly where his aircraft crashed as one record states it was over the Bay of Biscay while another record states he was buried in Rheinberg War Cemetery, Germany.

If the latter is the case, perhaps he was picked up by a German boat and later died in Germany.

His brother, Harold Miller, was born in 1919 and he enlisted shortly after Sydney, in January 1941.

Before enlisting he was working as an audit clerk while residing at Lindendale.

He completed his preliminary training in Australia and embarked for England in December 1941.

He joined the 461 Squadron which was an RAAF unit under the overall control of the RAF. It had only just been formed and was to fly over Europe and the Atlantic, especially the Bay of Biscay. One of its main roles was to hunt and sink U-boats in the Bay and it was very successful at this task.

Harold's aircraft went missing while on a mission over the Bay of Biscay.

On August 13, 1943 the crew, including Harold, were declared killed in action during a flying battle. He was 23 years of age.

His body was never found and his name, like that of his brother Sydney, is recorded on the Air Force Memorial at Runnymede.

The Miller family must have been shattered to lose two sons but their brothers - Gordon Selwyn and Victor John - survived having served with the Australian Army.

Gordon was a signaller in the 29/46 Battalion and saw some of the heaviest fighting in the south-west Pacific but came home safely.

Victor was not so lucky. After fighting in Malaya with the Australian Army Service Corpshe spent more than four years as a Japanese prisoner of war and came home a wreck.

He and his wife Beryl later had a dairy farm at North Creek, Ballina. He is remembered as a fine man and neighbour.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  general-seniors-news history royal air force soldiers war memorial

Mayor: Why don't we celebrate Aus Day the day before?

Mayor: Why don't we celebrate Aus Day the day before?

"JANUARY 26th ... was a day that the English came with British convicts to establish an English colony - there was nothing Australian about it."

Park closed after litterbugs leave behind smashed glass

Richmond Valley Council discovered the rubbish, including broken glass bottles, at Crawford Square, Casino, this morning.

Council workers, members of the community, dismayed and disgusted

Northern Rivers joins global Women's March

Two Womens Marches were held in Lennox Head at the weekend that advocated for womens rights in the wake of American president, Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

Lennox Head joins global movement

Next NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to tackle One Nation

NEW South Wales’s first female Liberal premier Gladys Berejiklian has vowed to fight Pauline Hanson’s One Nation

“People want to be heard —not just at elections but at all times."

Local Partners

Parvovirus alert: Keep your dog safe

LOCAL animal organisation Northern Rivers Animal Services Inc have warned the public of a Parvovirus alert.

Park closed after litterbugs leave behind smashed glass

Richmond Valley Council discovered the rubbish, including broken glass bottles, at Crawford Square, Casino, this morning.

Council workers, members of the community, dismayed and disgusted

The Bean Project in Nimbin via Belgrave

VISITING: The Bean Project will play the Nimbin Bush Theatre on January 28.

The band plays a blend of folk and jazz

Melbourne band goes from busking to Byron stage

VISITING: Woodlock will play the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, later this month.

Woodlock brings their new single, Something Broke That Day

Celebrate our native Aussies on January 26

Davidsons plums are one of the foods native to our region. Made into a dipping sauce or marinade, they're perfect for an Australia Day barbecue. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Spice up your Australia Day celebration with some local bush tucker

The Bean Project in Nimbin via Belgrave

The Bean Project in Nimbin via Belgrave

THE band plays a blend of folk and jazz, showcasing a unique and quirky style of original material.

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Actress Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned' to her moods.

Melbourne band goes from busking to Byron stage

VISITING: Woodlock will play the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, later this month.

Woodlock brings their new single, Something Broke That Day

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

Margot Robbie in a scene from the movie Suicide Squad.

DIRECTOR of superhero flick on what he’d change about ‘flawed’ film.

Meet the new Marco on MasterChef Australia: Yotam Ottolenghi

Israeli-born, London-based chef Yotam Ottolenghi will be a guest chef for a week on the 2017 season of MasterChef Australia.

AFTER Marco’s defection to Seven, MasterChef signs a true food hero.

Big Bang spin-off to be about kid Sheldon

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

Actor Jim Parsons has dished on an upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off

How Adam Brand’s Nashville dream fell apart

Country music singer Adam Brand talks about how heartbreak stopped him chasing his Nashville dream.

SINGER reveals how heartbreak stopped him from chasing his dream.

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 UNDER OFFER!

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,500,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Luxurious Balinese Inspired Villa

23a Gordon Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Guide $1,200,000...

Amala Villa offers luxury accommodation in a very private location, lending itself for romantic getaways. While the property is positioned a moments walk to Byron...

Agents desperate for stock as homebuyers circle region

Coorabell houses had a whopping median sale price of $1.4 million.

Lower price ranges stand out as Coffs property best sellers

7 quirky Airbnb homes on the Northern Rivers

Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse

Stay in a shipping container or treehouse for your next holiday

Controversial Iron Gates development renamed

Raine and Horne

Peaceful, pristine and perfect is the new motto for Iron Gates

'That’s the nature of commercial reality': Lismore council

GAME CHANGER: The $13 million proposal by Quest proposal is for a three-storey complex featuring 41 serviced apartments, 53 on-site carparks, 24-hour on-site management, a gymnasium and modern guest facilities.

"It's a shame the development is no longer on the table"

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!