Bright spark still missed by family

Paul Morris, who died in the 2006 crash on Broken Head Road. Southern Cross LADS.

PAUL Morris is remembered by his mum Maria Bolt as the "light of his family”.

"He was a happy go lucky character, always very affectionate towards me,” Ms Bolt said.

"He didn't normally let much get to him.

"We had a very close relationship; he confided in me.”

Ms Bolt said Paul was also a sensible boy, mindful about risk - he even warned her to slow down in the car sometimes.

"He didn't like speed”, she said.

He was already well on the path into his adult life, having started a TAFE course in automotive trades and was set to commence an apprenticeship.

On previous anniversaries, Ms Bolt said she would "just sleep October 22 away”.

"You feel guilty for forgetting what they sound like,” she said.

"You feel guilty for getting on with life.”

Ten years on, for the first time, she is honouring Paul's memory with an extended family get together.

But the loss is still heavy, and the tears still flow freely.

"When I lost Paul, I was a single mum,” she said. "I had no one to catch my fall. I just had to fall and pick myself back up again.”

One of the most painful memories she recalled was being taken into a room to pick Paul's coffin.

That was when it hit home she was laying to rest her baby.

Something that has helped pull her through was a business she started in Paul's memory, PM Surf - a surfwear brand inspired by indigenous art.

In August this year her third child, son Christy, turned 16.

"He said 'I'm the same age as Paul, mum',” Ms Bolt said.

"All that stuff you do as a parent of teens, I'm just starting to do that again.”