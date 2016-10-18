26°
Bridge works and blasts on Pacific Highway

18th Oct 2016 5:30 AM
New Pacific Highway works near the Harwood bridge.
New Pacific Highway works near the Harwood bridge.

DRIVERS can expect changes in conditions along the Pacific Highway at Harwood, Tyndale, Maclean and between Arrawarra and Wardell as the Woolgoolga to Ballina highway upgrade ramps up a level.

From Tuesday the southbound on and off ramps at Harwood will be closed from all access on Petitcoat Lane and River Street due to work on the new Harwood Bridge, the longest to be built during the upgrade.

Continuing work on the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Norleys Lane at Tyndale will also change conditions, with 60km/h speed limits meaning delays of up to five minutes can be expected between 7am and 5pm.

Controlled blasts at Range Road near the highway tomorrow at 10.30am and at Tyndale on Wednesday at 2pm will both stop traffic for ten minutes causing delays, motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Speed reductions, lane closures and traffic control between Arrawarra and Wardell will also significantly affect travel times for the rest of the week.

As well as the ongoing improvements, work on the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Coldstream Road at Tyndale is due to start tomorrow and scheduled to continue for five weeks.

The upgrade aims to improve the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway and will cost a total of $4.3 Billion.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.

Lismore Northern Star
