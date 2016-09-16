Bridge opens after flood repairs

Concerned resident Bija Nicolson would like to see Byron Shire deal with the O'Mearas Bridge which has had a weight limit placed on it. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

O'MEARA'S Bridge on Binna Burra Road is now open to vehicles under 15 tonnes, having remained closed since June after flooding.

The interim repairs on the 1930's timber bridge have been completed, the bridge inspected and certified for use.

Byron Shire Council's infrastructure services director, Phil Holloway, said the 15 tonne load limit means the local school bus will be able to use the bridge and return the service back to their normal schedule.

He said it is anticipated bus routes would alter after the school holidays, and parents should contact bus companies regarding the changes in services.

"Trucks heavier than 15 tonnes will need to use an alternative route,” he said.

"Due to the age of the timber bridge a major repair was not viable. To support a final solution and full motor vehicle access, we're aiming to replace the bridge during this financial year with a modular steel bridge.”

Mr Holloway thanked the community for their patience, and said signage at the site has been updated and the barriers removed.

O'Mearas timber bridge was closed earlier this year following the June flood and storm event.

Where to next

Council has purchased a modular steel bridge and staff are working towards installing this in 2017 subject to full funding. The foundation investigation drillings have been completed and the detailed design and costing phase is in progress.

The upcoming challenge will be the weather, with a suitable period of dry weather required to install the steel bridge.

Council will provide further O'Meara's Bridge updates as they become available, on its website www.byron.nsw.gov.au/bridges.