Bridge builder announced in highway upgrade

Milestones are being reached in the progress of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

ANOTHER milestone has been reached in the completion of the full duplication of the Pacific Highway by 2020, according to Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

Preferred contractor Lendlease has been named to build a new one-kilometre-long bridge over the Richmond River at Broadwater..

"The bridge over the Richmond River at Broadwater is the second of two major new crossings on this section of the upgrade between Woolgoolga and Ballina,” he said.

As part of the highway upgrade project more than 100 bridges, including new or replacement bridges over existing creeks, underpasses and overpasses, will be built.

Mr Hogan said since the upgrade commenced fatalities on the Pacific Highway have already halved.

"Between Woolgoolga and Ballina, work is now underway on 104 kilometres of the upgrade, with the remaining 51 kilometres in planning,” he said.

"Work is well advanced between Woolgoolga and Glenugie, with this 26-kilometre section of the upgrade on track to progressively open to traffic in 2017, weather permitting.”

He said soft soil works, which are being carried out before major work begins, are continuing at a number of locations along the length of the upgrade, including around Maclean and Woodburn.

The Australian and New South Wales governments are jointly funding the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade on an 80:20 basis.

More information on the project and the various works underway is available at http://www.rms.nsw.gov.au/projects/northern-nsw/woolgoolga-to-ballina/index.html.