Pig rape, animal massacre: Two men to appear in court today

FRIDAY 6am: TWO men accused of committing a brutal animal assault will face Lismore Local Court this morning.

The men aged 20 and 22, were refused bail yesterday evening after they were arrested and each charged with one count of bestiality and two counts of torture, beat and cause death of animal.

Richmond police detectives attended an address at Teven Road, Teven, at about 3.45pm where the men were arrested.

The charges come after after an eight-day police investigation into an incident of animal cruelty at Nimbin.

Police thanked the people of Nimbin for their assistance.

THURSDAY 4.30pm: TWO men have been arrested at Teven this afternoon in relation to the animal cruelty incident at Nimbin.

Senior Constable David Henderson from the Richmond Local Area Command said the men were being taken to Lismore police station.

One of the men is escorted to the Lismore Police Station. The Northern Star

A media release will be issued as soon as possible.

The incident happened earlier this month at Djanbung Gardens at Nimbin.

Polly the pig was brutally raped and a number of chickens were murdered during the attack.

Second man arrives at the Lismore Police Station. The Northern Star

Djanbung Gardens' founder and owner, Robyn Francis, said the attack was "heartbreaking" and the community had rallied in an effort to find those responsible.