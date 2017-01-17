Traffic backed up for a kilometre after car-caravan crash

A caravan was part of a crash with two cars at Brunswick Heads.

UPDATE 11.45AM: QUEUES are now a kilometre-long on the Pacific Motorway following a two car and caravan collision.

Southbound motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.

Pacific Motorway becomes Pacific Highway further south near Tyagarah.

UPDATE JAN 17 11AM: PARAMEDICS were called to a two car and caravan collision at Brunswick Heads this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one person was assisted at the scene then transported to Byron Central Hospital.

Live Traffic NSW advised drivers allow extra travel time as there were some moderate delays.

The Google Maps live traffic map reports about 500m of slow traffic conditions for southbound travellers.

The collision was reported at 10.37am.

INITIAL 10:50AM: A CRASH between two cars and a caravan has been reported on Live Traffic at Brunswick Heads.

Emergency services are attending the Pacific Motorway approaching the Pacific Highway.

At this stage southbound traffic is affected.

More information as it comes to hand.