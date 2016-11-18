One person confirmed dead in Bruxner Highway crash

The scene of a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville.

UPDATE 1.15pm: POLICE have confirmed that the crash on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville was fatal.

The Bruxner Hwy is closed in both east and west directions and diversions are in place.

UPDATE 12:50pm: MOTORISTS are being advised to avoid the area, but diversions are in place.

Motorists travelling from Bangalow to Lismore are advised to use Lismore-Bangalow Road.

Eastbound traffic are still being diverted through Alstonville.

Police have advised that people travelling from Ballina to Lismore should use Gap Rd, but those travelling east towards Ballina are being diverted along Sneaths Rd and Pearces Creek Rd.

The Bruxner Highway is expected to be closed up to 2.30pm.

UPDATE 12.20pm: Police at the scene have confirmed it is a very serious crash but won't confirm any fatalities at this stage.

FRIDAY 12pm: NSW Ambulance media have confirmed paramedics have been called to reports of a crash believed to be between a truck and a motorcycle.

The incident is reported to be on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville, in the east bound lane heading towards Ballina.

It occurred just after 11.30am.

Traffic heading eastbound is being diverted through Alstonville via Ballina Road.

Traffic is backed up to Sneaths Road, Wollongbar.

Police head to a crash at Alstonville believed to be between a truck and a motorcycle. Hamish Broome

Westbound diversions are not known at this time.

Please avoid the area if you are driving there.

Traffic is at a standstill on the Bruxner Highway after a serious crash. Claudia Jambor

More details to come.