BREAKING: Man stabbed to death at Lismore home

Forensic investigators will prepare a report for the Coroner after a man was arrested.

A MAN has been arrested following a death at Lismore overnight.

About 10.45pm Saturday police and emergency services were called to a home in Barrow Lane, following reports of a stabbing.

At the location, officers located a deceased 29-year-old man with stab wounds to his neck.

A 61-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Lismore Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established at the home and will be examined by specialist forensic officers.

Detectives from Richmond Local Area Command and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad are continuing their investigations into the incident.

The two men were known to each other.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.