BREAKING: One person dead after horror highway smash

Claudia Jambor
Aisling Brennan
and | 6th Jan 2017 9:10 AM Updated: 9:36 AM

UPDATE, 10.10am: One person is dead after a two vehicle accident on the Pacific Motorway at Cudgera Creek.

Emergency services have confirmed that a person had died following an accident involving a motorcycle and a car.

Both northbound lanes were closed causing major traffic delays.

One lane has now been re-opened. 

 

UPDATE 9.35am: PARAMEDICS have transported a woman to Tweed Hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash this morning.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesman said the woman suffered injuries to her ribs.

The condition of the other person involved is unconfirmed.

Live Traffic NSW has reported heavy traffic conditions on the highway and to expect significant delays.

"Heavy vehicles are being parked at the site as the diversion is only suitable for light vehicles," they reported.

"The diversion is an additional 25 minutes travel times."

The diversion is at Yelgun via Tweed Valley Way to Murwillumbah, then continuing to rejoin Pacific Motorway at Chinderah.

 

UPDATE 9.20am: FIRE and Rescue North Coast are now on scene at the Cudgera Creek off-ramp crash. 

It is confirmed the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has landed as well.

Motorists are advised to delay travel northbound on the Pacific Highway while southbound lanes remain open.

"Southbound lanes of the motorway remain open however intermittent closures may occur and motorists are advised to expect delays and allow extra travel time," a Live Traffic NSW spokesperson said.   

 

FRIDAY 9.10am: PARAMEDICS have been called to a Pacific Highway off-ramp after reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash.

They were called to the Cudgera Creek off-ramp, near Pottsville, at 8.30am. 

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a number of resources have been deployed. 

Live Traffic NSW confirmed northbound lanes were closed.

Lismore Northern Star

