UPDATE: Ten-year-old dies after head-on highway crash

A crash involving at least two vehicles at Sheehys Lane, Tyndale, has closed the Pacific Highway in both directions.

UPDATE 6.40PM: A BOY has died following this afternoon's two-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Tyndale.

About 4.20pm, emergency services were called to the head-on collision near the Sheehy's Lane turn-off.

A ten-year-old boy was taken to Grafton Hospital, however, he died a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle in which the boy was a passenger and three other occupants were all take to Grafton Hospital with various, non-life threatening injuries.

The only occupant of the second vehicle was also taken to Grafton Hospital suffering leg injuries. He remains there in a stable condition.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are at the scene with Crash Investigation Unit officers, who will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Witnesses are urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers.

No further information is available at this time. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: 6.00PM: AN EIGHT year old boy is being airlifted to Brisbane from Grafton Base Hospital in a critical condition following a high speed head on collision on the Pacific Highway at Tyndale.

Another 12-year-old and 17-year-old, who were passengers in the same car as the eight-year-old, are being taken by road ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital.

The crash involved two cars, one with a single occupant and the other with five occupants.

It's understood all of the patients were passengers in the second car.

Other ambulances are also arriving from as a far away as Casino to help transport the remaining people involved in the high-speed collision.

A crash involving at least two vehicles at Sheehys Lane, Tyndale, has closed the Pacific Highway in both directions. Jarrard Potter

UPDATE 4.55PM: A number of people appear to be injured in the crash at Tyndale.

There are reports that one person is being taken urgently by ambulance to Grafton Base Hospital, where it will be met by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter.

As many as four other people are also reportedly injured.

------------------------------------------------------------

LIVE Traffic is reporting a two car collision at Tyndale which has closed the Pacific Highway in both directions.

The collision is reported to have taken place at the intersection of the highway and Sheehy's Lane.

Police are on their way to the scene and there is no information about whether there are any injuries.

More information as it comes to hand.