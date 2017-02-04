BREAKING: Appeal to locate missing school girl

A school girl is missing from Mount Gravatt in Qld.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Upper Mount Gravatt.

The girl was last seen leaving a Klumpp Road educational facility early this afternoon and police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age and because this is out of character for her.

The girl (pictured) is described as Caucasian with a slim build, around 165cm tall with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a maroon school uniform.

Anyone who may have any information in relation to his current whereabouts is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

