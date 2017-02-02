Bravery rewarded in new SES Coraki Unit

COURAGEOUS: Awards handed out at the new SES Unit in Coraki yesterday.

THEY risked their lives to save a farmer and his son, clinging to a telegraph pole at Eltham in rising flood waters last year.

Amanda Vidler, Paul Barry and John Stirling from SES Ballina Unit received medals for courage at Coraki yesterday.

NSW SES acting commissioner Greg Newton and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis pinned the medals on their orange jackets after telling the crowd packed into the new SES facility that these men and women are what makes this country great.

"You've given up your day job to save lives," Mr Newton said.

SES volunteers at Coraki finally have somewhere to store two boats, two trailers and a truck.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the new site meant the SES Unit didn't get flooded in when they were trying to rescue people in the floods.

The facility was officially opened before the courage and long service medals were awarded.

The $200,000 building grant from the NSW Government was matched by Richmond Valley Council to build the Corkai Unit. The site is the old Council depot and mayor Robert Mustow said council were project managers as well.