Boxing Day theft foiled by police

A BOXING Day robbery has ended with a man being sprayed with pepper spray by police in Goonellabah this morning.
Police allege that about 8.30am they saw a man with a large TV and household items in a shopping trolley on McDermott Ave, Goonellabah.
Police became suspicious of the man and spoke to him when they were also approached by a witness who gave them certain information.
When police tried to arrest the man for stealing, he became violent towards the two policewomen, who eventually restrained the man using pepper spray.
A quantity of cannabis was found on the man following a police search.
The man was treated by an ambulance for the pepper spray then taken to Lismore Police Station, where he was charged with break enter and steal, resist police and possession of a prohibited drug.
The police were uninjured and continued their shift.