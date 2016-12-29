Bottle smashing will see this woman in court

A woman has been charged with several offences at a bottle shop

AN INCIDENT at a bottle shop has seen a 33 year old Ballina woman facing several charges.

Police will allege that at 6:30pm on Wednesday night the 33 year old attended a bottle shop in River Street, West Ballina.

Police said store security had reason to follow her around the store.

The 33 year old then started swearing at a mother and child.

When asked to tone the language down by security the woman became more aggressive and started making racial slurs.

She smashed a bottle of alcohol on the floor and threatened to hit staff with another bottle. She then smashed another bottle and left.

Police attended the 33 year old's home soon after and placed her under arrest.

She was taken to Ballina police station where she was charged with a number of charges including affray, destroying property and offensive language and behaviour.

She will appear in Ballina Local Court in February