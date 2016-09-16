Bohemian Nights are coming to Lismore

MASTERS of fiddle, mandolin, according and vocals, Bohemian Nights, will be making the trip north from Melbourne to hold a workshop and concert in Lismore this weekend.

The duo consists of master fiddler/mandolin player, Ernie Gruner, and accordionist/vocalist/ney-flautist, Phil Carroll.

The two-piece band is fresh from performances in Bellingen and recently, at Darwin's Festival of Underground Music.

Both musicians have played in many high-profile Oz bands such as Yalla!, Jugularity, and Klezmeritis.

As the Bohemian Nights duo they've played together for 20 years, with the duo originally named Gypsy Nights in honour of a famous act that entertained restaurants and cafés in 1930's Budapest.

They are as experienced at presenting formal concerts as they are at serenading tables and playing songs on request, or simply creating atmosphere at street festivals.

Based in Melbourne, where they play at many weddings and bar mitzvahs, Bohemian Nights have toured extensively throughout Australia and New Zealand and studied and played in Montreal, Istanbul, New York, Cracow and Budapest.

Their music covers the gamut of European, Gypsy, Klezmer, Turkish and Russian palated, with generous sprinkles of jazz.

Their Lismore concert will include a workshop for any instrumentalists (including vocals) from 2pm and performances from Lismore band Kaoz Klezmer at 4pm.

Entry to either event costs $20 ($15 concession), or $30 ($20 concession) both both events.

No need to book, just turn up on the day with your ears open, your dancing shoes on, and your instrument in hand if you're participating in the workshop.