Boat sinks after hitting whale off North Coast

A BOAT hit a whale and sunk off the Evans Head coast yesterday morning, Evans Head Marine Rescue has confirmed.

Acting Unit Commander Kirra Hartland said the vessel hit a whale, split down the middle of the hull and sank.

"The Skipper had no time to radio for help or to grab the epirb," she posted on social media.

"Persons on board were wearing their life jackets and were picked up by another vessel who witnessed the event.

"Lucky that there were so many boats out. We had 39 on the log.

"Remember you can use your smart phone, radio or mobile phone to log on and our phones are monitored 24 hours a day.

"The boat was not logged on."

Marine Rescue NSW Evans Head Unit Commander Karin Brown said the incident occurred about 6am Sunday morning.

She said there have been a few incidents where whales have surfed around vessels recently.