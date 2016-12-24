Boat club 'breaks new ground' with inclusion workshop

RAINBOW Region Dragon Boat Club is again breaking new ground.

Earlier this month the club held a workshop to learn how to best include people with disabilities in the sport. This was made possible by a grant from the NSW Office of Sport.

Under the guidance of Jacki Lauff, the CEO of Sports Matters, Rainbow Dragon coaches, sweeps and members of the community with lower leg and hearing limitations trialled new training and communication techniques,

The coaches found it easier than they expected to adapt their skills because dragon boating has always been an inclusive environment where men and women of all ages, fitness levels and range of abilities can join the club.

Gordon Cox, who uses a wheelchair, said: "It was easier than I thought.”

A come and try day will be held on February 19.