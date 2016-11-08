Bluesfest announce Madness, Miles Electric Band

US singer Patti Smith has announced a second show for Bluesfest 2017. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)

BLUESFEST Byron Bay has added 12 more artists to its ever-growing festival bill for 2017.

Today the sixth announcement for the 2017 festival was made, with more exciting announcements planned for coming weeks.

Added to the Festival line up today are English Ska icons Madness, all-star concert experience Miles Electric Band, a new show by Patti Smith and her band, plus legendary British political songwriter Billy Bragg, Slightly Stoopid, Rhiannon Giddens, Tony Joe White, Max Jury, The Record Company, The Mountain Goats, The California Honeydrops, Trevor Hall.

Patti Smith and her band have announced a second show for Bluesfest audiences on Good Friday, April 14, with a powerful acoustic set. This is in addition to the performance on Thursday, April 13, when Smith and her band will perform the 1975 album Horses.

Music lovers from across Australia will visit the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, just outside of Byron Bay over the Easter long weekend for the 28th Annual Bluesfest.

During the Festival they will enjoy 12 hours of music each day on multiple stages, incredible food and market stalls, on site camping in a range of accommodation options and free car parking for those who choose to drive.

"After a few headliner single artist announcements, I am so pleased to say there are now going to be a few weeks of multiple artist releases, and in typical Bluesfest style, they will be beauties," Bluesfest director Peter Noble said.

"I feel this is one of our best announcements for music lovers.

"There is a Blues announcement coming to you next week!

"Thank you for supporting us. It truly is going to be one of our best years."

The artists announced today will join the previously revealed acts for the 2017 Bluesfest:

Neil Young + Promise Of The Reel

Barry Gibb

Santana

Zac Brown Band

Patti Smith and her band Perform Horses

Mary J. Blige

The Lumineers

Buddy Guy Exclusive

The Doobie Brothers

Bonnie Raitt

Mavis Staples Exclusive

Billy Bragg

Jethro Tull

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

Rickie Lee Jones

Gregory Porter

Snarky Puppy

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Corinne Bailey Rae

Michael Kiwanuka

Nahko and Medicine For The People

Gallant

Beth Hart Exclusive

Laura Mvula

Andrew Bird

Booker T. Presents The Stax Records Review

Roy Ayers

Joan Osborne

Turin Brakes

The Strumbellas

Jake Shimabukuro

Dumpstaphunk

The Suffers

Nikki Hill

Irish Mythen

Byron Bay Bluesfest: April 13 to 17, 2017 at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm.

www.bluesfest.com.au