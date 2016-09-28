Blues bash out 3000km for charity

THE Variety Bash is known for it convoy of quirky cars, crazy costumes and committed crew.

From Casino, Angelo Gava, Glenn Foster, John Casey and Darren Schipp will tackle 3000km of outback Australia from September 30 to October 9.

The single focus is raising money for kids who are sick, disadvantaged or who have special needs.

The 2016 Dusty Swags to Chequered Flags Variety Bash departs Warwick this Friday.

There will be 131 cars - 84 Variety Bash cars, 34 official vehicles and 13 workshop vehicles with the mechanics who keep all the teams moving.

All Variety Bash vehicles must be at least 30 years old and have no performance- enhancing modifications.

Team captain of the the NSW Blues, Darren Schipp, and his crew members have been hard at work fund- raising to join his fellow Bashers on the epic outback journey.

To find out more information about the Variety Bash and Variety - the Children's Charity, visit www.variety.org.au/qldbash.

To donate to the NSW Blues, contact Darren Schipp on 0417 495 040.