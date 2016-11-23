Blooming easy access to government services

IF YOU are looking for easy access to government payments and services the Australian Mobile Service Centre Desert Rose is visiting Evans Head.

The Mobile Service Centre will visit on Thursday, December 1, from 10 am to 4 pm, located in front of the Council Office on Woodburn Street

The centre offers a wide range of services to meet the changing needs of rural and regional communities.

Desert Rose is staffed by experienced specialist officers who provide friendly face-to-face service, information and support tailored to each community.

A staff member from the Australian Taxation Office will also be available to assist individuals and small business taxpayers with advice and information about tax and superannuation.

List of services

The staff can help with:

new claims for a wide range of Centrelink payments

updating customer information

confirming customer documents and supporting information

information on how financial matters may impact on Centrelink payments

payment and service options to suit individual circumstances

rural payment entitlements for eligible farmers

non-cash Medicare transactions

Medicare registrations

information on Child Support payment and service options

specialist support and referrals

support with and access to self-service facilities

free hearing health checks

advice and information for individuals and small businesses about tax and superannuation.

For itineraries and more information visit humanservices.gov.au/mobileoffice or call 132 316.