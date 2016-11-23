Blooming easy access to government services

IF YOU are looking for easy access to government payments and services the Australian Mobile Service Centre Desert Rose is visiting Evans Head.
The Mobile Service Centre will visit on Thursday, December 1, from 10 am to 4 pm, located in front of the Council Office on Woodburn Street
The centre offers a wide range of services to meet the changing needs of rural and regional communities.
Desert Rose is staffed by experienced specialist officers who provide friendly face-to-face service, information and support tailored to each community.
A staff member from the Australian Taxation Office will also be available to assist individuals and small business taxpayers with advice and information about tax and superannuation.
List of services
The staff can help with:
- new claims for a wide range of Centrelink payments
- updating customer information
- confirming customer documents and supporting information
- information on how financial matters may impact on Centrelink payments
- payment and service options to suit individual circumstances
- rural payment entitlements for eligible farmers
- non-cash Medicare transactions
- Medicare registrations
- information on Child Support payment and service options
- specialist support and referrals
- support with and access to self-service facilities
- free hearing health checks
- advice and information for individuals and small businesses about tax and superannuation.
For itineraries and more information visit humanservices.gov.au/mobileoffice or call 132 316.