Blood trail leads police to gruesome discovery

A TRAIL of blood on Centre St, Casino led police to discover a gruesome act of domestic violence.

Three off-duty officers saw a woman running bloodied from a unit on Centre St screaming for help as the alleged attacker, her 22-year-old de facto, chased her.

The officers immediately called Casino Police, who later arrested a man on Hare St the night of November 14 shortly after 10.30pm.

The victim was taken by a person driving along Centre St to Casino Hospital that night.

Observing the trail of blood, Casino police attended the Centre St address where they found a large amount of blood pooled on the ground.

Police allege the 22-year-old man threw a pair of scissors at his de facto partner during an argument at the apartment.

The point of the scissors reportedly cut the right side of the victim's face about three centimetres in front of her ear.

Police said the couple's one-year-old baby was also at the unit during the altercation.

The man was charged with reckless wounding and bail was refused until December 6.