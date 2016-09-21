22°
Blocks snapped up in $20 million residential development

21st Sep 2016 12:40 PM
Unison Projects' $20 million Seacliffs Byron Bay development features 34 elevated lots in the 16ha estate.
Unison Projects' $20 million Seacliffs Byron Bay development features 34 elevated lots in the 16ha estate.

THE first stage of one of Byron Bay's largest residential subdivisions has sold out and the second stage has hit the market.

The $20 million Seacliffs Byron Bay development features 34 elevated lots in the 16ha estate, including some with ocean views.

Unison Projects' Jonathan Levy said stage one of eight completed lots on Hayters Drive, Suffolk Park, has been sold, while three house and land packages are under way and due for completion early in 2017.

"Seacliffs has been a long time in the making as the project was initially held back by the global financial crisis and then had to meet environmental approvals from Byron Shire Council," Mr Levy said.

"But the response to the estate since it was launched has been tremendous and highlights the demand for residential land in Byron Bay."

Mr Levy said stage two of Seacliffs comprises eight lots with four already sold.

"We don't expect these lots to stay on the market for very long," he said.

Mr Levy said civil works on stage three of the development have been brought forward to meet the market demand.

Topics:  byron bay, development, residential

