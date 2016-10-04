Blockbuster magic to close in Lismore

Lismore Blockbuster owner Alan Blanch has a passion for movies and the stories they tell.

After six years Trudi and Alan Blanch will be closing Blockbuster on Keen Street to pursue further business opportunities in the health and fitness industry.

The popular video store will be selling its vast collection of weeklies and new releases and closing the doors for the final time on 23 October.

Lismore Blockbuster owner Alan Blanch has a passion for movies and the stories they tell. Marc Stapelberg

Mrs Blanch said that the hardest thing about closing the business was saying goodbye to all the wonderful customers who had become part of their lives.

"We would see little kids turn into teenagers and rent videos of their own, or babies get born or even customer's watch as our kids grew up.

"We have met some wonderful people."

Mrs Blanch said that they were booked out with coffee and dinner dates by customers wanting to catch up after the store closed.

She said she want to thank all the customers for being so loyal and for being part of family.

Mrs Blanch said that running the store had been a 24/7 exercise and they had even had State of Origin and birthday parties at the store because of having to work those extra hours.

Mrs Blanch said she had once seen a customer have a heart attack in the store and another customer who was a nurse run to his assistance and save his life.

Of the 20,000 - 30,000 videos in the store, all are up for sale.

The 9 Blockbuster kiosks stationed around the Northern Rivers will be still be available with more on the way.