Big weekend of action for North Coast Road Racers

ABOVE: Jayden Backshall (blue bike) and Wes Pither are the two youngest members of the North Coast Road Racers.

MOTORCYCLE riders as young as nine are starting to get in on the comp- etition with Jayden Back- shall and Wes Pither the youngest members of the North Coast Road Racers.

The pair will go up against each other in the demo class this weekend in the final Lismore round of the season.

"The demo class is a starting point just to to get kids out on the track," club president James Britton said.

"These two love to get out there and they have a great time," Britton said.

"We're one of the only clubs in New South Wales that does the junior racing and we're getting kids from all over the place now," he said.

"A good variety of ages turns up and the 15 to 17 years is definitely our most popular."

This will be the eighth event of the year for the club with meets held at Grafton, Lismore and Tamworth along the way.

Coffs Harbour riders Dan May and Lee Cheetham are among the favourites this weekend.

The Lismore track is the only track where racing is held clockwise and anti- clockwise, with both directions presenting challenges in the short- course format.

About 40 riders will take part, with the stock bike still the most popular division.

"We get about 20 in that race alone and it's great because it's a division where the bikes aren't modified," Britton said.

"It doesn't come down to how many dollars you spend and it's always a competitive field," he said.

"A lot of the guys leading their divisions have been from around Coffs Harbour and Grafton this season."

Racing on both days at the Lismore Showground will start at 9am.