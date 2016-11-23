Big seas prompt warning for schoolies

Rough seas are forecast over the coming days at North Coast beaches.

UNSTABLE beach conditions expected in the coming days have prompted lifeguards to warn schoolies and beach-goers to swim between the flags.

Big swells of up to 2.5m are predicted to make for turbulent seas on the North Coast that could prove dangerous for swimmers.

Surf-Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Jimmy Keough said schoolies in particular are urged to swim to their ability and at patrolled beaches.

Red Frogs national schoolies coordinator, Chris George, encouraged all school leavers to take to the water safely.

"With the current swell in Byron Bay, we would encourage the schoolies to keep looking out for their mates, and make sure they are swimming safely at appropriate times," Mr George said.

The Gold Coast is already experiencing rough seas at their beaches according to lifeguard, Warren Young.

He said overall, beach-goers and schoolies have heeded the cautions of lifeguards on the Gold Coast during the "boisterous" conditions.

However, Mr Young strengthened calls for schoolies to avoid taking a late night dip at the beach, especially when seas are rough.