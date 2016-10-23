22°
News

Big Scrub restoration: thirty years on

23rd Oct 2016 5:30 AM
A large crowd enjoyed the Big Scrub Rainforest Day held at Rocky Creek Dam.
A large crowd enjoyed the Big Scrub Rainforest Day held at Rocky Creek Dam. Contributed Natsky

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

The 18th annual Big Scrub Rainforest Day was held at Rocky Creek Dam on Sunday with attendees enjoying tree planting, rainforest walks and thought provoking talks and workshops.

Keynote Speaker Bob Brown said that that if there is a festival on planet earth that is doing more to help rainforests, then he doesn't know about it!

Big crowd for the day

Kyme Lavelle, General Manager of Rous County Council said: "Rous County Council was pleased to be able to host over 4,500 people for Big Scrub Rainforest Day at Rocky Creek Dam.

"For Rous County Council, the day was a celebration of 30 years of rainforest restoration at Rocky Creek Dam - Rous commenced pioneering restoration work at Rocky Creek Dam in 1983 applying what would become known as 'the Woodford Method' to restore lowland subtropical rainforest in Big Scrub areas that had previously been cleared and used for dairy farming.

"Over 30 years later and the benefits of this work provide us all with inspiration and a vision of what can be."

Invaluable learning and networking

"The day provided an invaluable learning and networking opportunity for all of the local communities and Landcare groups working in our water catchment areas to improve the condition of riparian areas. Rous would like to thank all of the attendees, volunteers and catchment partners for making the day the 'best conservation festival on the planet' and we look forward to continuing this transformational work in the future."

Dr Tony Parkes (President Big Scrub Landcare) said: "This was the best Big Scrub Rainforest Day in its 18-year history, with record attendance. Bob Brown's key-note address was inspirational, and received a standing ovation.

From ecological destruction to restoration

"Bob highlighted the wonderful transition from ecological destruction to ecological restoration that was now starting, exemplified by Big Scrub Landcare's successful Big Scrub Restoration Program".

Organisers would like to acknowledge the contribution of the wonderful sponsors and supporters of this year's event, with a special thank you to our Principal Sponsor: Flow, the creators of the Flow Hive as well as our Major Sponsors: Rous County Council, North Coast Local Land Services and Stone and Wood.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  big scrub rainforest day bob brown kyme lavelle rocky creek dam

Grease is the word at Alstonville High

Grease is the word at Alstonville High

VISITORS to Alstonville High School next week will do a double-take when the curtains rise on the musical Grease.

$2000 prizemoney on offer at local film festival

HAPPY WINNER: Last years winner Devina Saberi said she was amazed at the incredible opportunities she had receieved from winning the competition.

This popular local event just got bigger

Walk for human rights and refugees

AAP

Lismore will host a walk for refugees and human rights Saturday

Murwillumbah trail bike rider in critical condition

Emergency Services: Ambulance, QAS,Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A man is in criticial condition after a trail bike crash.

Local Partners

Grease is the word at Alstonville High

VISITORS to Alstonville High School next week will do a double-take when the curtains rise on the musical Grease.

Finishing touches to beautify Bangalow Weir

Christobel Munson and David Pont before the Bangalow Weir was repaired.

Final finishes on the Bangalow Weir are underway

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Jethro Tull is back to Bluesfest

ICONIC: Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull at Bluesfest 2011.

Jethro Tull returns to Bluesfest next April

Beth Hart will set the stage on fire

ON FIRE: Beth Hart, coming to Bluesfest 2017.

American singer/songwriter Beth Hart

Brad Pitt won't file legal response to divorce petition

Brad Pitt won't file legal response to divorce petition

BRAD Pitt will not file a legal response to Angelina Jolie's divorce petition.

Azealia Banks won't take legal action against Russell Crowe

Rapper Azealia Banks

Rapper drops legal action against Russell Crowe

Brad Pitt meets with his kids amid divorce proceedings

Actor Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has met up with his oldest son Maddox

Pictures of Taylor Swift allegedly being groped are sealed

They could "complicate jury selection".

Bruce Springsteen finds therapy useful

Singer Bruce Springsteen

Singer encourages others to seek help

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington recently gave birth to her second child

Kerry has only just become a new mum again

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Auction 29th...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

INSPECTION CANCELLED!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS! With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,090,000 to...

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Spacious Home With Pool &amp; Ocean Views

9 Jarrah Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 3 2 $825,000 to...

Here is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a 6 bedroom plus study/rumpus, 3 bathroom, 2 living home on a huge 966m2 block with a pool AND magnificent north east...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge