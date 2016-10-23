Big Scrub restoration: thirty years on

The 18th annual Big Scrub Rainforest Day was held at Rocky Creek Dam on Sunday with attendees enjoying tree planting, rainforest walks and thought provoking talks and workshops.

Keynote Speaker Bob Brown said that that if there is a festival on planet earth that is doing more to help rainforests, then he doesn't know about it!

Big crowd for the day

Kyme Lavelle, General Manager of Rous County Council said: "Rous County Council was pleased to be able to host over 4,500 people for Big Scrub Rainforest Day at Rocky Creek Dam.

"For Rous County Council, the day was a celebration of 30 years of rainforest restoration at Rocky Creek Dam - Rous commenced pioneering restoration work at Rocky Creek Dam in 1983 applying what would become known as 'the Woodford Method' to restore lowland subtropical rainforest in Big Scrub areas that had previously been cleared and used for dairy farming.

"Over 30 years later and the benefits of this work provide us all with inspiration and a vision of what can be."

Invaluable learning and networking

"The day provided an invaluable learning and networking opportunity for all of the local communities and Landcare groups working in our water catchment areas to improve the condition of riparian areas. Rous would like to thank all of the attendees, volunteers and catchment partners for making the day the 'best conservation festival on the planet' and we look forward to continuing this transformational work in the future."

Dr Tony Parkes (President Big Scrub Landcare) said: "This was the best Big Scrub Rainforest Day in its 18-year history, with record attendance. Bob Brown's key-note address was inspirational, and received a standing ovation.

From ecological destruction to restoration

"Bob highlighted the wonderful transition from ecological destruction to ecological restoration that was now starting, exemplified by Big Scrub Landcare's successful Big Scrub Restoration Program".

Organisers would like to acknowledge the contribution of the wonderful sponsors and supporters of this year's event, with a special thank you to our Principal Sponsor: Flow, the creators of the Flow Hive as well as our Major Sponsors: Rous County Council, North Coast Local Land Services and Stone and Wood.