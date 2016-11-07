Big night of crime in small Northern Rivers town

A NIGHT on the dance floor turned pear shaped for one man at the weekend.

At about 11.10pm Saturday night, police said a 58-year-old man was struck while on the dance floor at a Wardell pub.

Paramedics were called to Sinclair St, Wardell where they treated the man for head and nose injuries. He was later taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

Shortly after the alleged assault, police were called to a nearby residence where the occupants reported about $1000 of damage was inflicted on their property.

Police say both the assault and the malicious damage could possibly be connected.

Any information in relation to these incidents can be reported to Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.