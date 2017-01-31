Big night ends in over $1000 of fines for Lismore man

A 23-year-old East Lismore man has ended up in hot water after he got drunk and exposed himself outside an establishment.

Police said that on Australia Day, the man was excluded from a Ballina hotel by security due to his level of intoxication.

About 8:40pm the man was again found by security inside the hotel and was again removed.

At this time police spoke to the male outside the hotel.

The man then took about 50 steps from the hotel and dropped his pants and exposed himself towards the hotel, police said.

Police issued the man with two infringement notices for excluded person re-enter licensed premises and offensive conduct.

Police reminded the public that if a person is excluded from a licensed premise they are required to leave immediately and not go within 50m of the licensed premise for 6 hours and not re-enter for 24 hours.

Offenders will face an on-the-spot fine of $550 for each offence and maximum court fine of $5,500.