Big dreams, tiny homes in Northern Rivers' comp

AWARD WINNER: Rain Jackson, from The Channon Public School, won a $40 book voucher in the primary division of a competition for young people to design a "teeny tiny home" in this year's Sustainable House Expo.

EVER dreamed of living in an aluminium foil tent - sorry, yurt - or a revolving house like the restaurant on top of the casino tower in Hobart?

Perhaps you enjoy a social living experience so long as you don't have to actually see - or hear - your neighbours; thanks to sustainable housing architects like Professor Neeragja Peeret and children from various schools around the Northern Rivers, these things are now possible - at least, in theory (and tiny model houses made from cut coloured straws and figurines).

Zara Bruce and Rah Grace showcased their \"tiny home\" design in the 2016 Sustainable House Expo in Mullumbimby, featuring solar panels, composting toilet, a solar shed \"for backup\", recycled metals and plenty of nature from \"the bush\". Mia Armitage

The third annual Sustainable House Day expo and tiny homes design competition filled the Mullumbimby Civil Hall on Saturday as visitors and locals experienced what it might be like to host a wedding reception in a tiny home - way too many people confined to one space (and definitely not enough champagne).

People were literally craning their necks and taking it in turns to have front views of the designs on display, usually spread out over six or so enlarged glossy prints or diagrams with explanations.

Financial help

Accompanying the smaller-than-pipe dreams (straw fantasies?) were financial agencies including an ethical superannuation agency, a local mortgage lender and another stall where people in bright t-shirts stood handing out equally bright brochures. Home insurance?

Food and coffee were available in the yard and the program promised plenty of bouts of "speed dating” throughout the day.

Actually, the events weren't just "speed dating”, they were a mesh of vaguely popular social notions to have influenced mainstream culture in the past decade: a literal combination of buzz words like "sustainable” and "designer” and "food” and "waste”.

A group of six judges from the Northern Rivers' community and councils awarded prizes in three categories: professional; community; and young people.

Young people were divided into primary and secondary school aged designers, told to "imagine teeny tiny homes” like "tree houses”, "faery homes” or "pixie” dwellings.

Instead, most competitors chose to design tiny homes for humans.

Revolution homes

Home-schooled student Stephanie Schultz won the senior division; her design was called Revolution Homes, one of at least two rotating homes entered.

Rain Jackson from The Channon Public School won the primary division with a workers' cottage that had all the extras: water tank, gardens, composting toilet and solar panels.

Teacher Ash Hall from The Rivers Secondary College, Lismore Campus, said she gave students five weeks to design a sustainable home, whereby they liased with architects in Brisbane via the internet.

"About seven students in year eight - so, thirteen years old - were so excited, proud and passionate that they decided to enter the competition off their own bat”, she said.

Community designers had to model a space less than 40 square metres: 16 people from the Northern Rivers took the challenge, won by Joe Harvey-Jones from Byron Bay with his Suntracker House.

Professional architects designed "a pocket neighbourhood” of "medium density living” spaces that were "well designed, sound spaces” and "not ugly flats” said organiser Sandi Middleton.

Dr Neeraja Peeret won the professional category with her sustainable tiny duplex design, a minimalist colonial-inspired structure with side patios and a second storey.