Beware dodgy bitumen bandits may be back in town

Use a dodgy tradesman and you may end up with asphalt like this

THERE are fears that the asphalt bandits may be back on the Northern Rivers.

Lismore City Council has joined calls from the Richmond Local Area Command to be wary of non-accredited tradespeople providing dodgy workmanship.

From time to time, unlicensed workmen target pensioners and others offering jobs such as asphalt laying and roof tiling for cash. Council staff are aware that often the work is sub-standard and does not hold up over time.

There are reports that these travelling tradesmen are back in the Northern Rivers at the moment.

If you are approached by someone like this it is essential that you confirm they are licensed and have some form of accreditation.

If they don't have any licences please be aware you are taking a big risk hiring them.