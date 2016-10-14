21°
News

Beware dodgy bitumen bandits may be back in town

14th Oct 2016 5:30 AM
Use a dodgy tradesman and you may end up with asphalt like this
Use a dodgy tradesman and you may end up with asphalt like this Hamish Broome / The Northern Sta

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE are fears that the asphalt bandits may be back on the Northern Rivers.

Lismore City Council has joined calls from the Richmond Local Area Command to be wary of non-accredited tradespeople providing dodgy workmanship.

From time to time, unlicensed workmen target pensioners and others offering jobs such as asphalt laying and roof tiling for cash. Council staff are aware that often the work is sub-standard and does not hold up over time.

There are reports that these travelling tradesmen are back in the Northern Rivers at the moment.

If you are approached by someone like this it is essential that you confirm they are licensed and have some form of accreditation.

If they don't have any licences please be aware you are taking a big risk hiring them.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fake tradies lismore police

Why this murder trial had to leave the Northern Rivers

Why this murder trial had to leave the Northern Rivers

THE family of the elderly victims of an alleged double murder have shared their heartache as a jury in the trial is discharged for the second time.

  • News

  • 14th Oct 2016 4:30 AM

Some HSC students 'saved by the bell'

NERVOUS START: Year 12 students finish the first of their HSC exams (left to right): Emily Briggs, 18; Chloe Lampard, 17; Jacinta Pitkin, 18; Aurora Ihalainen, 16; Madison Little, 17; Nicole Webster, 17; Kimberley Smith, 18.

Students were free of distractions for their first day of HSC exams.

Unique job-seeking method launches on Northern Rivers

Job seekers featured on the Northern Rivers Youth Employment Website, Nicole Wirth, Alanah Ramsay, Kia Wasley, and Liam Martin at the website launch at Lismore City Hall on Thursday.

A resume, but with extra flair and a bundle of real personality

ARIA nomination for Bangalow rock star Pat Davern

SUCCESS: Author Pat Davern reads his book, Alexander the Elephant, to his daughter Francesca.

For his book and album Alexander The Elephant In Zanzibar

Local Partners

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

THEY have been ready at the radio since 5.30am. A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is towing them in.

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

Essential Energy will be upgrading their lines on Wednesday in the Mid Richmond area.

ON Wednesday, October 12, 8am - 4pm will be a planned power outage

Top 5 in entertainment this week

STARS: Viggo Mortensen (red) and Alstonville's Nicholas Hamilton (centre).

The Top 5 events in local entertainment this week

Latest deals and offers

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

ARIA nomination for Bangalow rock star Pat Davern

SUCCESS: Author Pat Davern reads his book, Alexander the Elephant, to his daughter Francesca.

For his book and album Alexander The Elephant In Zanzibar

Bluesfest director not happy with costs for touring artists

NOT HAPPY: Bluesfest director said events such as Vivid Sydney will have an unfair advantage over festivals organised locally.

Bluesfest boss said government festivals will pay zero on visas

Top 5 in entertainment this week

STARS: Viggo Mortensen (red) and Alstonville's Nicholas Hamilton (centre).

The Top 5 events in local entertainment this week

New acts announced for Falls Byron Bay

Northeast Party House are a six piece alternative dance rock band from Melbourne.

Seven new acts have been added to the line up

Waving away sexism out in the surf

An image from the film It Ain't Pretty by American film maker Dayla Soul.

It Ain't Pretty is a surf film from the viewpoint of female surfers

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Stunning, Light Filled, Queenslander with Views

32 Rifle Range Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,275,000

This beautiful private home is situated in one of the best streets in Bangalow with elevated views taking in the surrounding countryside. You will love the charm...

Superb Family Beach House Accommodating Up To 8 Guests

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Architectural design and quality finishes, natural beauty and wonderful landscaping are the features of East on Byron that make it a pinnacle of resort...

Approved Plans for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

PRIVACY, SECLUSION &amp; LUXURY HINTERLAND LIVING

Federal 2480

House 5 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT

Majestically poised on the ridgeline, this natural sanctuary is a stand alone property offering peace & seclusion. Upon entering the valley on a 1km private road...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $620,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream