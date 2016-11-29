Better internet speeds hit Lennox and Ballina

INTERNET in Lennox Head and parts of the Ballina Shire has just gotten a whole lot faster with the high speed 4GX service launching in the area.

4GX is Telstra's latest 4G service which is bringing faster speeds and extra 4G coverage to a range of communities across the nation.

it offers more social media and video in more places, with less delay and less buffering.

The service is now available in Lennox Head, West Ballina, Keith Hall, Meerschaum Vale, Pimlico and Tuckombil.

Telstra country wide area general manager, Mike Marom, said the introduction of 4GX was designed to ensure customers continue to enjoy the best coverage, network reliability and consistently fast speeds as more activity, more people and more devices come on to Telstra's mobile network.

"Our customers are relying on mobile connectivity more than ever," Mr Marom said.

"The explosion in applications, shift towards mobile video consumption and use of mobiles in commerce means demand for connectivity continues to grow strongly."

4GX is based on Telstra's new 700MHz spectrum and delivers higher typical mobile speeds on compatible devices, allowing more Australians to experience ultra-fast mobile internet.

Telstra customers using compatible devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Telstra Wi-Fi 4GX Advanced III in 4GX areas will experience typical download speeds of 5 to 150Mbps.

Customers can ensure they are equipped with a 4GX device by looking for the 4GX tag online and in store. Telstra customers can also find more about 4GX by heading to Telstra.com/4GX.