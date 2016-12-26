Best Christmas gift is going home

FAMILY TIME: Shakira Roberts with and Bradley Fernando get set to leave hospital with son Tasharn Roberts-Fernando, 5, daughter Lisarli, 1, and niece Linda Whitton, 10.

THE best Christmas present of all is taking their son home from hospital, said Shakira Roberts and Bradley Fernando.

After three nights in the colourful children's ward of Lismore Base Hospital, five-year old Tasharn Roberts-Bradley, is obviously thrilled to be on his way home after being admitted with an infected burn.

The energetic youngster was joined by his sister, a smiling 13-month old Lisarli and charming niece, 10-year old Linda Whitton, as the family prepared to celebrate Christmas together.

"We are happy he is well and looking forward to taking him home,” Mr Bradley said.

Nurse in charge of the children's ward, RN, Catherine Harrison and her colleague RN Debra Thomas, said it is always lovely to see children going home fit and well, especially at this time of the year.

"It's great we don't have too many children in here this Christmas,” Ms Harrison said.