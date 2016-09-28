Beer: The big winner at the business awards

WELL DONE: Winners on stage at the Business of the Year announcements at the Lismore Workers Club.

STONE and Wood Brewing Co. have come out on top at the Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards after securing the 'Sustainability Award', 'Employer of Choice Award' and the top gong of 'Business of Year Award'.

Stone and Wood Brewing Co. head of engagement Zarah Prior said they were incredibly chuffed and proud to have won three awards as it was a great affirmation of all the hard work they had put it.

Stone and Wood Brewing packaging and sustainability manager James Perrin walked away with the Sustainability Award and said it was a real honour to be surrounded by such great nominees.

Mr Perrin said the Stone and Wood Brewing sustainability process focuses on three areas including water, energy and waste.

"We sit at around three and half litres of water per litre of beer mark which is quiet good in terms global averages," Mr Perrin said.

"We have targets set for that and we have always focused on areas of water reuse and water efficiency across the brewery," he said.

"We also look at how many megajoules of energy it takes to produce a certain quantity of beer.

"Energy efficiency in terms of electricity, gas and steam and also where we are sourcing our energy from.

"We made a decision to put as much solar on the roof as we possibly could."

Mr Perrin said they received a 100 kilowatts off the roof which provided anywhere between 15-25 per cent of their electricity needs.

"The brewing process has a lot of organic waste and we try as much as we can to reuse those waste streams.

"A good example is the grain once we finished using our malt and brewing the grain and the beer. We don't just discard that and we end up on selling it and it becomes a valuable feed additive for cattle in the local region.

"Once we finished with the yeast in the fermentation process instead disposing that in the sewer or waterway have set up a partnership with a professional composting facility in our region and they take all of our spent yeast and they compost it with our sawdust and shavings and they generate a valuable compost. "

The 2016 Northern Rivers Regional Business Award winners are:

Visitor Experience: Cafe Swish

Retail: Alstonville Quality Meats

Professional Services: Southern Cross Credit Union

Trade, Construction & Manufacuturing: Morgan Earthworks

Aged Care & Wellbeing: Mareeba Aged Care

Personal Services: Lady Bella

Young Business Executive: Kirsty Christensen, Fresh Dental Care - Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Urunga & Macksville

Young Entrepreneur: Nathan Day IC Signs

Business Leader: Caroline Meehan, Heartfelt Homes

Business Ethics: The Farm Byron Bay

Innovation: Husk Distillers

Sustainability: Stone & Wood Brewing

Small Business: Coaster Kings

Business: Casino RSM Club

Employer of Choice: Stone & Wood Brewing

Export: Hemp Foods Australia

Local Chamber of the Year: Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Business of the Year: Stone & Wood Brewing