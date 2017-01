Three people have been assaulted in a shocking attack on the North Coast.

THREE people were allegedly assaulted in a shocking act of domestic violence in the Byron Shire overnight.

Police were called to a Ewingsdale home about 7.30pm where they arrested a man in his 40s, who allegedly used a beer bottle during the assault.

He was later charged with domestic violence related assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The man was bail refused and appeared before Tweed Local Court today.