Beaches reopen following shark attack

Surfer Jade Fitzpatrick had a run in with a shark at Broken Head yesterday.

ALL beaches across Byron Bay have reopened today after a surfer was attacked by a shark yesterday.

The surfer, Jade Fitzpatrick, 36, suffered lacerations to his leg following an encounter with a shark in the stretch of water between Suffolk Park and Broken Head at approximately 7:30am.

Beaches across the region were closed yesterday for at least 24 hours after the incident.

Surf Lifesaving NSW assets have been conducting a roving patrol along the coastline as part of the comprehensive process of reopening local beaches this morning, and there has been no confirmed sightings of a shark in the vicinity.

The decision to reopen the beaches was made by local Lifeguards in consultation with NSW Police and Byron Bay Council.

The public are reminded that Main Beach Byron Bay is currently the only patrolled location on weekdays throughout the area and are encouraged to enter the water there.

Lifeguards will continue to monitor the beaches for any shark activity with the safety of the beachgoers remaining the number one priority.