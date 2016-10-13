Beaches re-open after shark attack

Sharpes Beach in Ballina Shire Council where a man was bitten by a shark on the right leg and had to receive stitches.

BALLINA Shire Council, police and Surf Life Saving NSW have advised all beaches extending from Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head to South Ballina Beach, South Ballina have been reopened following a 24-hour closure.

Beaches were closed after a shark encounter at Sharpes Beach Skennars Head yesterday, Wednesday 12 October.

Warnings signs were erected and Lifeguards remained on-scene to alert beachgoers. People were encouraged to avoid Sharpes Beach.

Lifeguard assets including a Jet Ski from nearby Lennox Head conducted a sweep of the area.

Surf Life Saving reminded the public Lennox Head is currently the only patrolled location on weekdays throughout the Ballina Shire and people are encouraged to enter the water there.

Lifeguards will continue to monitor the beaches for any shark activity with the safety of the beachgoers remaining the number one priority.