Beach thieves caught and charged

A man and woman were arrested for beach thefts.

A MAN and a woman faced court yesterday on 15 larceny charges following several stealing incidents at Byron Bay.

From January 2-11, a number of people reported their personal items had been stolen from Main Beach.

Following reports, officers attached to Tweed/Byron Local Area Command commenced an investigation and located the people believed to be responsible at Shirley Street, Byron Bay just before 5pm Wednesday, January 11.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene, and shortly afterwards, a 28-year-old woman was also arrested. They were both taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

The woman was charged with eight counts of larceny, four counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, three counts of possessing a prohibited drug, shoplifting, and goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.

The man, 39, was charged with seven counts of larceny, three counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception, shoplifting, and goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.

Both were refused bail to appear in the Byron Bay Local Court.