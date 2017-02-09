Beach confrontation over dance party

DISRESPECT: Rubbish removed by NPWS after the illegal dance party held at Tallow Creek on New Year's Eve.

BYRON Bay Boardriders were involved in a tense confrontation with revellers leaving an illegal dance party held at Tallow Beach on Sunday morning.

"We got to Tallows around 6.30 on Sunday morning and there were about 40-50 people and their vans sitting around in the carpark," Mr Cameron said.

"Another group of around 50 were still on the beach and others bringing up empty bottles from the beach in a blanket which were spilling in the carpark and breaking, so there was broken glass everywhere."

"We told them in no uncertain terms that what they were doing was illegal, and its not acceptable to stick your fingers up at the community the police and National Parks.

They have no respect for the environment or the community and they need to be tiold they are not welcome here in the community.

"They light fires on the beach, throw bottles and rubbish around everywhere and us the natural environment as a toilet.

"We had families with kids there and there was no violence, we don't want that buit its time for the local surfing community to call out t this kind of anti social behaviour whn they see it happening, and call the police and National Parks."

In the wake of the weekend's events The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is continuing to step up patrols and call for information in an effort to curb illegal beach parties following another destructive illegal party in the Cosy Corner, located in the Cape Byron State Conservation Area.

NPWS Area Manager Sue Walker said Cosy Corner and Tallow Beach carpark was a mess on Sunday morning with rubbish, broken glass, human excrement and illegal camping, all damaging the environment. This greatly impacted on the approved community Byron Bay Boardriders surfing event.

"The safety of park visitors is paramount to NPWS, and illegal activities compromising people's safety will not be tolerated," Sue Walker said.

"Visitors are asked to report all illegal activities and anti-social behaviour seen in the park to the NPWS office or local police.

"Details of vehicles or descriptions of people involved in these activities can be made confidentially and all reports will be investigated.

"The NPWS staff and the Police were busy on Sunday morning dealing with this illegal party. Cleaning up the rubbish and human excrement after illegal parties places an unnecessary drain on staff resources.

"Beach parties, camping, alcohol, littering and fires in a National Park is illegal under the National Parks and Wildlife Act and poses fines. NPWS has previously fined organisers and is progressing prosecution for previous illegal parties at Tallow Creek. Early morning and late afternoon compliance patrols will continue and fines for illegal activities including dogs in park will be actioned.

"In these cases the illegal parties have not only harmed the environment but also presented a health and safety risk to park users.

"Cape Byron State Conservation Area and Arakwal National Park were created as part of a Native Title agreement between the Bundjalung of Byron Bay Arakwal people and the NSW Government and has enormous cultural significance to the local Aboriginal community. They are also special places for our wildlife and are a great place to enjoy the beach and the beautiful environment.

"Illegal parties and those vandalising the park disrupt the tranquil nature of these areas and it's the last thing the local community and visitors want to see or hear.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact NPWS on 6620 9300 or police in the interests of the entire community," Ms Walker said.