Be amazed by our own Space Cowboy

WITH more than 40 Guinness World Records under his belt and more tricks than Jedi master, local performer The Space Cowboy will offer a string of local shows this weekend.

If you have seen him before catching arrows while blindfolded, swallowing swords, bending spoons with his mind or juggling a chainsaw while up in a tall monocycle, The Space Cowboy (aka Byron bay's own Chayne Hultgren) has brand new amazing acts to keep you on the edge of your seat once again.

The son of a gymnast and a painter, Hultgren said he was always encouraged him to express himself through performance and arts.

"My dad taught me to juggle when I was eight years old, and my sister had a little unicycle so I learned to ride that," he said.

"I started performing at the markets in Byron when I was eight and people threw money at me so I knew I was up to something good.

"I didn't do any formal circus training.

"When I was 17, after travelling around Australia doing street shows, I bought a ticket to the UK so I started doing shows around England."

From street performer, Hultgren has now moved on to become a festival performer around the world.

We asked the Space Cowboy how he develops new skills and devises new elements for his shows.

"Everything is different. Some things I learn by myself, other I learn from books," he said. "Others I need to be trained to do or I work on a skill and then I need someone else to make it safe.

"With sword swallowing, I started when I was 16 years old, but I didn't actually swallow a sword until a couple of years later."