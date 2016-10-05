26°
News

Be amazed by our own Space Cowboy

Javier Encalada
| 5th Oct 2016 6:00 PM
DO NOT MISS: Byron Bay artists Chayne Hultgren, also known as The Space Cowboy.
DO NOT MISS: Byron Bay artists Chayne Hultgren, also known as The Space Cowboy. Matt Leasegang

WITH more than 40 Guinness World Records under his belt and more tricks than Jedi master, local performer The Space Cowboy will offer a string of local shows this weekend.

If you have seen him before catching arrows while blindfolded, swallowing swords, bending spoons with his mind or juggling a chainsaw while up in a tall monocycle, The Space Cowboy (aka Byron bay's own Chayne Hultgren) has brand new amazing acts to keep you on the edge of your seat once again.

The son of a gymnast and a painter, Hultgren said he was always encouraged him to express himself through performance and arts.

"My dad taught me to juggle when I was eight years old, and my sister had a little unicycle so I learned to ride that," he said.

"I started performing at the markets in Byron when I was eight and people threw money at me so I knew I was up to something good.

"I didn't do any formal circus training.

"When I was 17, after travelling around Australia doing street shows, I bought a ticket to the UK so I started doing shows around England."

From street performer, Hultgren has now moved on to become a festival performer around the world.

We asked the Space Cowboy how he develops new skills and devises new elements for his shows.

"Everything is different. Some things I learn by myself, other I learn from books," he said. "Others I need to be trained to do or I work on a skill and then I need someone else to make it safe.

"With sword swallowing, I started when I was 16 years old, but I didn't actually swallow a sword until a couple of years later."

Topics:  brunswick picture house, chayne hultgren, space cowboy, whatson

Be amazed by our own Space Cowboy

DO NOT MISS: Byron Bay artists Chayne Hultgren, also known as The Space Cowboy.

He has more than 40 certified Guinness World Records under his belt

Be amazed by our own Space Cowboy

DO NOT MISS: Byron Bay artists Chayne Hultgren, also known as The Space Cowboy.

He has more than 40 certified Guinness World Records under his belt

