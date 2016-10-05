Be amazed by our own Space Cowboy

WITH more than 40 Guinness World Records under his belt and more tricks than Jedi master, local performer The Space Cowboy will offer a string of local shows this weekend.
If you have seen him before catching arrows while blindfolded, swallowing swords, bending spoons with his mind or juggling a chainsaw while up in a tall monocycle, The Space Cowboy (aka Byron bay's own Chayne Hultgren) has brand new amazing acts to keep you on the edge of your seat once again.
The son of a gymnast and a painter, Hultgren said he was always encouraged him to express himself through performance and arts.
"My dad taught me to juggle when I was eight years old, and my sister had a little unicycle so I learned to ride that," he said.
"I started performing at the markets in Byron when I was eight and people threw money at me so I knew I was up to something good.
"I didn't do any formal circus training.
"When I was 17, after travelling around Australia doing street shows, I bought a ticket to the UK so I started doing shows around England."
From street performer, Hultgren has now moved on to become a festival performer around the world.
We asked the Space Cowboy how he develops new skills and devises new elements for his shows.
"Everything is different. Some things I learn by myself, other I learn from books," he said. "Others I need to be trained to do or I work on a skill and then I need someone else to make it safe.
"With sword swallowing, I started when I was 16 years old, but I didn't actually swallow a sword until a couple of years later."
- At the Brunswick Picture House tomorrow at 6pm, and Saturday at 2pm and 6pm.